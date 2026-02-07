SEPANG, Feb 7 — The Madani government aims to develop every village in the country to the best possible level, encompassing basic infrastructure, the economy and public well-being, said the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament said the matter reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that national development is not focused solely on urban areas, but also benefits rural communities.

Accordingly, she said that the Kampung Angkat Madani (Madani adopted village) initiative is the best step introduced by the government to enable improvements in every village to be implemented effectively by all parties.

“The Prime Minister wants every village in Malaysia to be developed to the best possible level for grassroots communities,” she said when officiating the Kampung Angkat Madani Carnival at Kampung Labu Lanjut, here, today.

Also present were Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Mohd Sabu and Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) director-general Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin.

Dr Wan Azizah stressed that efforts to pursue progress in the digital, economic and technological fields should not sideline the basic needs of people in villages.

“Our children must enjoy every benefit of development. That is why basic amenities must not be neglected, even as the country moves towards a digital economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also reminded parents to monitor their children’s use of technology to prevent them from being exposed to negative influences, such as cyberbullying and immoral content.

The Kampung Angkat Madani initiative was introduced under Budget 2024 to establish the best benchmarks for ensuring improved access to basic facilities, including water, electricity, roads, street lighting, community facilities and telecommunications coverage, through a whole-of-government approach. — Bernama