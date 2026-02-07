PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised the historical epic film ‘Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story’ following a special preview last night.

Anwar remarked that his long-time friend, Akbar Khan – who served as the film’s writer, producer, and director – successfully produced a truly great work, briefly describing it as a “magnificent job.”

Also in attendance were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) Chairman Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac.

The film tells the story of the great love between Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

Malaysia serves as the first destination for the film’s international tour before it moves on to Indonesia on Feb 13, followed by other locations including Russia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

In a separate development, Anwar confirmed that he will personally welcome his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this afternoon.

“Yes... I will be receiving him,” he said.

Modi’s two-day official visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow is a reciprocal visit following Anwar’s trip to India in August 2024.

The visit is expected to further strengthen Malaysia-India relations and foster closer cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

This relationship is built on a strong foundation of friendship established since diplomatic ties began in 1957, which was further elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and India reached RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion), with Malaysian exports to India totaling RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion) and imports amounting to RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion). — Bernama