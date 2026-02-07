HULU KELANG, Feb 7 — PKR members who complain instead of putting in the work can leave the party, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at the Selangor PKR Convention here, Anwar said the mandate given by party members is a responsibility to work and deliver results, not to bask in titles or positions.

“This mandate is a trust to work, be willing to work. Don’t want to work, leave.

“Willing to work, focus on raising the party up, stay. Whining non-stop can leave,” he told delegates at the MPAJ Convention Centre here.

Anwar said there was still much work to be done and that he was tired of listening to those who offered complaints without constructive input.

He said the current Pakatan Harapan-led unity government would not compromise on efforts to save the country and reject those who sought to rob it of its wealth.

Alluding to ongoing anti-corruption efforts, Anwar said PKR members must rise to support all moves to eradicate every form of “robbery”.

“Now is the time, when else?” he asked, adding that he did not care whether a person held titles such as Tun or Tan Sri, or positions such as minister, former minister or military ranks.

“What I care about is the people’s mandate, to do the best, defend the people’s fate, save this country,” he said.

Fighting corruption has been a key focus of Anwar’s administration, with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission pursuing several high-profile cases in recent years.