SUNGAI SIPUT, Feb 7 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has urged all parties to be patient and wait for the study report by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) on the implementation of mayoral elections in Kuala Lumpur.

Nga said, as announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, the matter had been entrusted to IIUM for a comprehensive assessment.

“Let the scholars and experts complete their study first. Once it is ready, we will present it to the Cabinet for discussion to determine the best approach.

“However, I would like to remind everyone that mayoral elections are not new. They were held even before the Malaysia-Indonesia Confrontation.

“We actually had local government elections before, but many have forgotten our national history,” he told a media conference after attending the ‘Kampung Baru Sentuhan Kejayaan’ programme here today.

Nga said the public should also consider examples from neighbouring countries, such as Bangkok and Jakarta, the capitals of Thailand and Indonesia, respectively, where mayoral elections are practised.

“In London, Sadiq Khan is a Muslim... but Londoners elected him not because he is a Muslim, but because of his performance. Only one reason, because he can perform.

“If someone cannot perform, what is the point then? What matters is that we care, we serve and we deliver. That is my motto,” he said.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) has the capability and credibility to conduct academic studies on the feasibility of local authority (PBT) elections and the appointment of the Kuala Lumpur mayor.

On Feb 3, Hannah said the feasibility study on holding local authority elections in the capital, including the selection of the Kuala Lumpur mayor, had been conducted since the previous Federal Territories administration. — Bernama