SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said no Nipah virus cases have been detected in Singapore, while it monitors outbreaks in Bangladesh and West Bengal.

CDA confirmed it is aware of a case reported in Naogaon District, Rajshahi Division in northern Bangladesh and is closely monitoring developments, according to the Straits Times.

“Nipah virus is endemic in Bangladesh, with recurring seasonal outbreaks linked to the consumption of raw date palm sap contaminated by fruit bats,” CDA said in its statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported yesterday that a woman in northern Bangladesh died in January after contracting the virus.

CDA said there is no evidence the Bangladesh case is connected to those in West Bengal, India, and no indication of human‑to‑human transmission.

The agency added there is no active community spread in Bangladesh or West Bengal.

“To date, no cases of Nipah virus associated with the cases in West Bengal and Bangladesh have been reported in Singapore,” CDA said.

It noted that bio‑surveillance programmes monitoring bat populations since 2011 have not detected Nipah virus.

CDA said public health measures were introduced on January 28 to prevent infection in Singapore.

“CDA will continue to closely monitor the global Nipah virus situation closely, and will adjust the current health measures when necessary,” the agency said.

The virus, which has no approved vaccine or cure, was detected in two people in West Bengal earlier in January.

Measures announced include temperature screening at airports for flights from affected areas and advisories for travellers at points of entry.

On February 3, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said new migrant workers arriving from West Bengal must undergo daily temperature checks and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Workers are required to declare if they have headaches, a symptom of Nipah virus, and seek medical help if they develop fever, vomiting, cough, breathing difficulties, seizures, confusion or disorientation.

Symptoms typically appear after an incubation period of four to 14 days, but can take up to 45 days.

Workers with symptoms after visiting West Bengal will be isolated and assessed by medical professionals.

MOM earlier advised employers of migrant domestic workers to ensure precautions are taken when travelling to affected areas.