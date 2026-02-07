SIBU, Feb 7 — More than 90 per cent of Chinese parents continue to send their children to Chinese independent primary schools, reflecting the community’s strong emphasis on mother-tongue education, said Datuk Vincent Lau.

The United Chinese Schools Committee’s Association (Dong Zong) chairman said recognition of Chinese education among non-Chinese parents had also continued to grow.

Nationwide, he said non-Chinese students made up about 20 per cent of enrolment in Chinese primary schools, while in Sarawak, the figure was close to 38 per cent.

“This clearly demonstrates the important role of Chinese schools as a platform for students of diverse ethnic backgrounds to learn and grow together,” he said at a Chinese New Year celebration and retirement ceremony for SJK Tung Hua headmistress Yu Siong Chiew, held here on Friday.

Adding on, Lau – also the chairman of the school’s board of directors – said the Chinese New Year celebration was no longer exclusive to the Chinese community, as it is now shared by all Malaysians.

“Through mutual visits and the exchange of greetings, we can see the precious values of tolerance and unity. This spirit is worth cherishing and should take root in schools before extending into society,” he said.

On the outgoing headmistress, Lau observed that throughout her more than 10 years at the primary school, Yu had successfully built a cooperative and united teaching team, enabling the school to achieve outstanding results in both academic performance and co-curricular activities.

“She has also maintained harmonious relations and effective communication with the board of directors and the alumni association, fostering mutual trust and advancing the school’s development,” added Lau. — The Borneo Post