TAMBUNAN, Feb 7 — The rising number of fish deaths at Sungai Tagal Kg Bambangan, here, have begun to worry residents due to repeat incidents several months ago.

The initial cases involved only palian fish, but the latest has affected several species, prompting questions over the cause.

Kg Bambangan Tagal Chairman lodged a report with the Tambunan District Fisheries Officer. “Several months ago, it was palian, but this time almost all types of fish in this river have died,” he said.

“We are very worried about the long-term impact on the river ecosystem and the villagers’ livelihoods.”

Tambunan District Fisheries Officer Dennis Anthony said they have taken immediate steps to conduct investigations.

“We hope the research team will be able to clarify the actual cause,” he said. Efforts would be made to prevent the problem worsening, especially if pollution is involved.

He said authorities had advised residents not to collect dead or unhealthy-looking fish from the river to ensure public safety and prevent possible disease transmission.

Kg Bambangan Tagal River is an important resource for the local community, particularly those who rely on fishing as a daily source of income under the Tagal conservation system.

The Department has planned immediate recovery measures, including regular water quality monitoring and other mitigation efforts, while villagers have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure the river’s recovery proceeds smoothly.

“This incident is a reminder that the environment needs serious attention,” the Kg Bambangan Tagal Chairman said. — Daily Express