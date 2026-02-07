KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A Bangladeshi worker was killed after being crushed by a ‘spider lift’ crane he was operating on Jalan Perak here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that in the 10.40 pm incident, the 32-year-old male victim was carrying out repair work on a building signboard at the roadside.

“Preliminary investigations found that the crane, which was operated using a remote control, is believed to have struck the edge of the pavement before losing balance and overturning.

“The crane then crushed the victim and two vehicles that were nearby, namely a Proton Persona and a BMW 523i,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri said the drivers and passengers of both vehicles involved were not injured, while the crane operator was confirmed dead at the scene by an assistant medical officer from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said police are conducting further investigations to identify the contractor company that owns the crane involved, to check work permit approvals from Kuala Lumpur City Hall and to obtain closed-circuit television footage from the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and members of the public with information on the incident are urged to assist investigations by contacting the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama