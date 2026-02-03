SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh is no longer sitting directly opposite Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore’s Parliament following his removal as leader of the Opposition, The Straits Times reported.

According to an updated seating plan from Parliament’s website today, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza will now occupy the seat across the aisle from Wong.

Christopher will be flanked by fellow People’s Action Party (PAP) members of parliament Xie Yao Quan and Vikram Nair, who are both chairmen of government parliamentary committees, while Pritam will be seated to the left of Xie, who is also a deputy Speaker of Parliament, said the report.

On January 15, Wong removed Singh from his post as leader of the Opposition with immediate effect.

The decision came a day after Parliament voted to express regret over Singh’s conduct, and said his conviction and conduct rendered him unsuitable to continue in the role.

Singapore’s Parliament began its sitting today with Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng acknowledging the submission of a letter from Wong on the matter.

“I wish to inform honourable members that I received a letter from the prime minister this morning which reads as follows — Mr Speaker, following Parliament’s resolution on January 14, 2026 and my subsequent written exchange with the Central Executive Committee of the Workers’ Party, I wish to inform Parliament through you that Pritam Singh’s designation as the leader of the Opposition has ceased and that the position in this term will remain vacant.

“Until such time that the Workers’ Party nominates another suitable elected member of parliament to take on this responsibility,” Seah said. — Bernama