SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — The closure of heritage eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman was not driven by rising shop rents, the Singapore Parliament was told today, amid claims that soaring costs are squeezing out long-time traders.

Responding on behalf of Singapore’s Ministry of National Development, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Syed Harun Alhabsyi said media reports had already clarified that “the closure was not related to rental issues, and we should not wrongly conclude that this was due to high rental,” Singapore-based media organisation CNA reported.

The issue surfaced amid concerns over rent increases in heritage districts such as Kampong Glam, Little India and Chinatown.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, median rents rose modestly between 2023 and 2025 — around 2 per cent annually in Kampong Glam, 2.5 per cent in Little India and 1 per cent in Chinatown, broadly in line with central-area retail rents and “significantly below” nominal GDP growth of 6.7 per cent.

Warong Nasi Pariaman, founded in 1948 by Haji Isrin from Pariaman in West Sumatra, was widely regarded as Singapore’s oldest nasi padang stall.

Its departure from Kampong Glam last month fuelled fears that rising rents were forcing out cultural icons.

Syed Harun said agencies are in touch with the owners “to discuss how the business can continue if the owners wish to do so”.

He highlighted support available through the SG Heritage Business Scheme, which offers marketing and consultancy help; 42 firms are currently designated, including 21 in Kampong Glam and Chinatown.

Answering questions from MP Denise Phua, he said most leases in Kampong Glam saw “moderate” increases, comparable to those in the wider central area. He cautioned that some media reports relied on “anecdotal or incomplete data” and were not representative of overall conditions.

He noted “a small proportion” of leases signed between 2023 and 2025 saw spikes of 25 per cent or more — mainly on high-footfall streets such as Haji Lane and Bali Lane — but added that rents there remained 20 to 60 per cent below conventional central-area retail rates.

Syed Harun said heritage preservation requires a “whole-of-government approach”, given the range of stakeholders involved.

In response to MP Fadli Fawzi, he said there were no plans to extend additional buyer’s or seller’s stamp duties to commercial properties in heritage districts.