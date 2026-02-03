SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — Pangdemonium will wind down at the end of its 2026 season, with founders Tracie and Adrian Pang announcing yesterday that they will step away after more than 15 years leading one of Singapore’s best-known theatre companies.

In a joint statement on the company’s website, they said: “Having judiciously weighed the pros and cons … the conclusion has been reached that the most realistic, prudent and practical way forward is for Pangdemonium … to take our final bow at the end of our 2026 Season.”

They added: “We just want to call an end to the Pangdemonium story on our own terms, on a grace note, and while we are still in love.”

Founded in 2010, Pangdemonium built a reputation for contemporary works, modern classics and musicals, and was the first local company to introduce an annual season and season ticket.

The Pangs said the closure follows “much soul-searching” and comes as global theatre grapples with “inflated theatre production costs”, “worldwide economic uncertainty” and shifting audience habits.

In a statement to Singapore-based media organisation CNA, they stressed the decision was “not driven by cost pressures” but a “deliberate choice to conclude the company’s work with intention and integrity”.

They said the board had considered “multiple scenarios”, but continuing Pangdemonium without its founding artistic leadership “would have been symbolic rather than substantive”.

The National Arts Council (NAC) said it had discussed ways to keep the company going but respected the founders’ decision to cease operations “for personal reasons”.

Its chief Low Eng Teong added that the agency would help match affected staff to “new career opportunities to keep their expertise within the sector”.

Pangdemonium will proceed with its final slate of shows — Force Majeure in March, A Mirror in June and Come From Away in September — with existing season tickets to remain valid.

The founders, who currently oversee a team of 10 full-time staff, said they would work with NAC and their board over the next year to support employees’ “personal welfare and career prospects”.

They offered no details on their own next steps, saying only: “What is certain is that the Pangdemonium spirit does not end with its final curtain.”