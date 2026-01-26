SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — A 31‑year‑old woman was sentenced to nine months’ jail for slapping, stepping on and kicking her seven‑year‑old son.

The case was reported by CNA, which said she pleaded guilty to one charge of ill‑treating a child while two other charges were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that the assault, captured on closed‑circuit television footage, occurred in 2022 and was later reported to police by her husband in 2024.

Prosecutors said the woman walked towards the boy and slapped him, causing him to stumble, before she “aggressively” advanced and caused him to fall behind the sofa.

They said she stepped on his leg and kicked his body while continuing to scold him.

The woman cannot be named to protect the identities of her children, who remain under her care.

Her lawyer argued for probation or a high fine and said the incident was a one‑off, but the woman indicated she would appeal after the court rejected those alternatives.

He said the couple are undergoing divorce proceedings and that she is raising the children as a single mother.

He also said his client should not be made an “example” or “a scapegoat just because of the public concern over Megan (Khung),” referring to the five‑year‑old victim in a widely publicised fatal child‑abuse case that triggered a government review.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said it was improper to describe the prosecution’s arguments as “lame” and noted that the CCTV footage clearly showed the degree of force used.

She said, “The child was not even looking at the accused, nor had he said anything to her, prior to her commencing her attack on him.”

She added that the absence of medical evidence was a neutral factor because the boy did not receive medical attention after the incident.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh said there was a need for deterrence and agreed with the prosecution’s proposed sentence.

He told the woman, “Although this incident happened a few years ago, you have to face what you did and face a punishment which in my view is just.”

He said parents must remember that they cannot abuse their children under the guise of discipline.

The offence of ill‑treating a child carries a penalty of up to eight years’ jail, a fine of up to S$8,000 (RM25,034) or both.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).