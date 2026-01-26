KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Former Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan today lodged two police reports over the leakage of his banking documents and defamatory statements circulated by an activist on social media.

His lawyer, Aizul Rohan Anuar, said the first report concerned the disclosure of confidential documents, including banking accounts and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) documents classified as secret.

He said bank statements were protected documents under Section 133 of the Financial Services Act (FSA) and should not be disclosed to the public.

“We do not know whether they were leaked by the banking institution, which is why Tan Sri lodged a report for the police to investigate who leaked them.

“The authorities have access to such documents for investigation purposes, that is their right. But for ordinary individuals to obtain these documents is against the law,” he said at a press conference after accompanying his client to record a statement at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here today.

Aizul Rohan said the second report involved false statements and defamation made by an activist, particularly allegations regarding the wearing of a luxury watch.

He explained that the watch worn by his client was in fact a commemorative watch issued by the MAF bearing the inscription “Chief of Army Malaysia”.

“Even on the day Tan Sri was charged in court, I saw the watch myself, and it was definitely not a Patek Philippe. This is an example of how the matter was manipulated until people made baseless claims,” he said.

He said Muhammad Hafizuddeain was now seriously considering taking civil action against several parties, including individuals who defamed him as well as the banking institutions involved.

Earlier, Muhammad Hafizuddeain was seen arriving at the police headquarters at about 12.30 pm to lodge the reports.

On January 23, Muhammad Hafizuddeain pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Corruption Court to two charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM145,000.

A day earlier, he also pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court to four charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities totalling RM2.12 million. — Bernama