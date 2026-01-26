KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 26 — Salwani Anuar@Kamaruddin, the wife of former army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was charged at the Sessions Court here today with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM5,000 last year.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

“I plead not guilty and request to be tried,” she said after the charge was read out before the judge.

Based on the charge, Salwani is alleged to have received proceeds from illegal activities in the form of RM5,000, which was deposited into her bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Kerteh near Besut on Jan 16, 2025.

The charge against Salwani was framed under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) and is punishable under the same provision.

If convicted, she faces imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds from the unlawful activities at the time it was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Maziah Mohaide offered to apply the same bail terms previously granted by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, namely RM30,000 in two sureties, subject to conditions that the accused report to the nearest MACC office monthly and surrender her international passport to the court.

“As the prosecution will apply for this case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be tried together with the accused’s earlier case and her husband’s (Muhammad Hafizuddeain) case, therefore, no objection to applying the same bail today,” she said.

Defence counsel Fahmi Abd Moin said the defence had no objection and agreed to the bail terms proposed by the prosecution. — Bernama