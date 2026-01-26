KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Strata properties, such as condominiums, are equipped with a range of fire safety and extinguishment systems, from fire hose reels to riser systems, each specifically designed to protect residents and property during an emergency.

Recognising each type of fire safety installation, understanding its purpose, and ensuring regular maintenance is essential for both residents and strata management, as it could mean the difference between safety and disaster during a fire.

In this guide, we break down the key fire safety installations you are likely to encounter in a condominium and explain how they are designed to be used effectively.

Strictly governed

Did you know that the placement and standards for these installation systems in buildings are governed by the Uniform Building By-Laws (UBBL) under the Street, Drainage, and Building Act and Malaysian Standard (MS) under the Department of Standards Malaysia?

Specifically, the requirement for fire extinguishment systems in strata properties like condominiums falls under the Tenth Schedule of the UBBL.

Put simply, the UBBL constitutes a regulatory framework that enables architects, engineers, contractors, and property developers to standardise construction practices and uphold uniform safety standards throughout Malaysia.

Hose reel system

Designed for general public use, the hose reel system serves as the first line of defence for occupants responding to a fire in its early stages and is effective against Class A fires — including combustibles such as wood, paper, textiles and most plastics.

Hose reels are either stored in a wall-mounted casing or as freestanding equipment, and are usually painted red to enhance visibility. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

A hose reel system consists of a few components, such as the hose reel and nozzle itself, pump and water storage tank, pipes and valves, in which their design must be in accordance with MS 1489-1:2023.

As prescribed under MS 1489-1:2023, hose reels must be installed in prominent and accessible locations on each floor, positioned so that the nozzle can reach every room, taking into account any obstructions.

Under By-law 225(2), hose reels are treated as indoor fire hydrants with a permanent connection to a pressurised water supply with a hose length of up to 30 metres.

The image above showcases a step-by-step guide to using a fire hose reel.

Portable fire extinguisher

As the most common fire extinguishment system in use, a portable fire extinguisher is designed to be carried and operated by hand, with a maximum weight of 20kg for it to be used effectively.

Like the hose reel, portable fire extinguishers are either stored in a wall-mounted casing or as freestanding equipment. — Picture by Choo Choy May

According to MS 1539-3:2003, fire extinguishers should be placed no more than 20 metres away from any potential fire location and must always be ready for immediate use.

Under By-law 227, portable fire extinguishers are mandated to be provided in all categories of buildings in accordance with the provisions set out in MS1539.

If, for any reason, a fire extinguisher is placed in positions covered from direct view, it must be indicated by prominent signs.

The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) classifies fires into six categories, with extinguishers labelled by standard symbols or letters indicating the fire classes they are designed to tackle.

For example, an ABC powder fire extinguisher — primarily composed of the fire-retardant monoammonium phosphate — is suitable for Class A (solid materials), Class B (flammable liquids), Class C (flammable gases) fires and sometimes Class E (electrical equipment).

The image above showcases a step-by-step guide to using a portable fire extinguisher. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue department.

Dry and wet riser systems

One of the most essential fire safety components in any building’s infrastructure, especially in high-rise buildings and large complexes, risers play a crucial role in delivering water to combat large fires.

A ground-floor dry riser inlet breeching valve allows firemen to connect hoses and pump water to upper floors during an emergency. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In simple terms, a riser is a vertical pipe network with outlets (commonly called landing valves) on each floor, designed to deliver water during a fire and provide firemen with hose access at different levels of the building.

There are two primary types of risers — dry risers and wet risers — each with its own purposes and design as stipulated under the UBBL.

By-law 230(1) states that a dry riser system must be provided where the topmost occupied floor is more than 18 metres but less than 30 metres above the fire engine access level; whereas By-law 231(1) requires a wet riser system to be provided where the topmost occupied floor exceeds 30 metres above the fire engine access level.

A dry riser is normally empty and is only filled with water during a fire, when firemen pump water into it from ground level via a hydrant or fire engine.

In contrast, a wet riser is permanently filled with water and connected to a dedicated water tank or pressurised supply, allowing immediate use by firemen during a fire.

Riser systems ensure that firemen do not lose precious time running hoses up stairwells or waiting for sufficient water pressure — a delay that can significantly worsen a fire situation in multi-storey buildings.

Both systems require regular inspection and maintenance, but wet risers typically demand more rigorous checks for pipe integrity, potential leaks and uninterrupted water supply due to constant water pressure.

Fire lift

High-rise buildings like strata properties come with their own set of challenges as flames can quickly spread vertically and engulf a larger number of occupants if not quickly controlled by responding firemen.

Fire lifts or Bomba lifts allow firemen to operate them during emergencies to reach floors on fire rapidly. — Picture by Choo Choy May

To ensure firemen could reach a fire quickly and safely in high-rise buildings, a fire lift is required.

By-law 243(1) mandates a fire lift in buildings where the topmost occupied floor exceeds 18 metres, or a basement storey lies more than nine metres below the fire appliance access level — the point where fire engines can reach the building for firefighting and evacuation.

According to By-law 197A, a fire lift must be installed so that it is no more than 61 metres from the farthest point on the building floor, ensuring quick access in an emergency via a designated fire-fighting access lobby.

Unlike regular passenger lifts, a fire lift can be commandeered exclusively by firemen during emergencies using a fireman switch, which allows them to override normal operation, recall the lift to a designated floor (usually the ground floor), and manually control it to reach upper levels affected by the fire.

Fire lifts also include additional safety features to keep them running during emergencies, including a backup power supply, protection against fire and smoke, waterproofing and reinforced load capacity.

Fire-rated door

For residents of high-rise buildings, one of the most important — but often overlooked — parts of your home’s fire safety system is the fire-rated door usually located near elevator lobbies or emergency stairwells.

An example of a double-leaf fire-rated door can be found in shopping malls. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Designed to stop fire and smoke from spreading, fire doors are made from certified materials such as galvanised steel that can withstand fire for a certain period and temperature (up to 1000 degrees Celcius), which is why they are typically thick and heavy.

The construction of fire-rated doors — whether single leaf or double leaf — including material for its insulated frame, door panels, and dimensions, is governed by By-laws 162, 163, and 164.

Fire doors also typically have fire resistance ratings of either 75 minutes or 135 minutes, often referred to as 1-hour fire-rated doors and 2-hour fire-rated doors in terms of fire protection.

Per UBBL, each door must be equipped with a hydraulically spring-operated closing mechanism to ensure it closes automatically, preventing fire and smoke from passing between areas.

Fire-rated doors are easily identified by red advisory signs instructing that they remain closed at all times.— Picture by Choo Choy May

For a door to be classified as a ‘fire door,’ its design must be certified by Bomba and the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) after successfully passing fire and stress tests.

Certified fire doors can be identified by a label attached to the top edge, which shows the manufacturer, date of manufacture and the door’s designated fire rating.

Fire-rated doors help firemen contain fires and reach affected areas safely; non-compliant doors can endanger both responders and residents.