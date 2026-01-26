KUCHING, Jan 26 — Sarawak has emerged as a strong regional player in renewable energy and a promising destination for long-term investment, said United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan.

He said the state is well positioned to play a leading role in the renewable energy and hydrogen economy, and that through collaboration with US companies, supported by advanced technology and expertise, this could further accelerate the state’s development ambitions.

According to him, American companies possess the skills and technologies that could potentially contribute to Sarawak’s long-term vision, although investment decisions ultimately rest with the companies themselves without government intervention.

“Ultimately, the key is for Sarawak to continue doing what it has done so well, which is creating an environment that attracts investment.

“This has demonstrated Sarawak’s suitability as a location for companies to establish a long-term presence,” he said, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report.

He also said that interest among US companies to invest and collaborate in Sarawak is growing, with major investment announcements expected in the future.

Kagan was met after paying a farewell courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Satria Pertiwi Complex here, ahead of the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure on Feb 15.

The ambassador said Sarawak has held a special place for him since his first visit in 2014, noting the warm reception and cooperation he has consistently received from the state government.

“I wanted to come personally to express my gratitude to the Sarawak Premier, not only for his kindness and cooperation towards me personally but also towards the United States,” he said.

He added that he had conveyed his appreciation for Sarawak’s development story and the significant transformation the state has undergone over the past 11 and a half years since his first visit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarawak Regional Office director Datuk Fenny Nuli and United States Embassy spokesperson James Butler Dewey were also present during the courtesy call. — The Borneo Post