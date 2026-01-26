PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed gratitude today when asked about the ringgit’s performance, which reached RM3.968 against the US dollar this morning.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God),” Anwar said in response to questions about the Malaysian currency.

The prime minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the brief remark to reporters when met by them after delivering his opening speech at the National Audit Department’s 120th anniversary celebration here.

The ringgit’s performance marks a notable recovery from the 4.74 level recorded around the time Anwar took office in November 2022.

This confidence was further bolstered by Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision last Thursday to maintain the overnight policy rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent.

Analysts suggest the stable OPR, combined with other positive economic indicators, has contributed to the currency’s strength, with projections that the ringgit is likely to continue its gradual appreciation for the rest of the year.