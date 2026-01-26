SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority today began a facial recognition trial for motorcyclists entering the island nation at Woodlands Checkpoint, allowing eligible travellers to clear immigration without fingerprint scanning.

The trial is being conducted at two designated motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone and forms part of ICA’s New Clearance Concept aimed at speeding up immigration clearance while maintaining border security, according to the authority.

“This trial will help us fine-tune the system to enhance the traveller experience,” ICA said in a statement.

The trial is open to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore, with no prior setup or registration required.

Motorcyclists using the designated lanes will be guided by on-site signage, with ICA officers on standby to assist during the trial period.

To clear immigration, riders are required to scan their passport or QR code, lift their helmet visor, remove any sunglasses or face masks, and look into the camera for facial scanning.