SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — Authorities will streamline the medical assessment process for elderly vocational licence drivers to reduce confusion over the number of examinations required each year.

The change was announced in a joint statement by the Traffic Police and the Land Transport Authority, according to CNA.

“Currently, some vocational licence drivers aged 65 and older may mistakenly undergo two medical examinations when they receive notification letters from both TP and LTA in the years the agencies’ medical examination requirements coincide, when only one is needed,” the agencies said.

Vocational licence holders aged 65 and above must undergo an annual medical examination under LTA rules.

Traffic Police require drivers aged 65 and older with Class 2 or Class 3 licences to undergo a medical examination every three years, while those with Class 4 or Class 5 licences must do so annually.

From February 2, drivers aged 65 and older who hold vocational licences will receive only one notification letter each year from either the Traffic Police or LTA.

Drivers aged 65 and older without vocational licences will continue to receive medical examination notifications from the Traffic Police.

From the same date, clinics will submit medical examination results directly to both agencies.

The agencies said drivers will receive an SMS once the results have been submitted.

The simplified process will also apply to vocational licence holders aged 50 to 64, who must undergo a medical examination every two years.

Drivers with medical examinations due before February 2 may continue using the current process.

The agencies said vocational licence holders need only complete one examination using LTA’s form, which can be submitted to both authorities.

They added that the cost of medical examinations is set by individual clinics.