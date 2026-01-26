KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Home Ministry (KDN), through the National Registration Department (NRD), assures that the process of granting Permanent Resident Identity Cards (MyPR) and Malaysian citizenship is carried out strictly, transparently and in accordance with the law, following concerns raised regarding the issue.

NRD announced in a statement yesterday that the KDN and the department are aware of the concerns of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, regarding the importance of national sovereignty, security, and the well-being of the people in granting PR status and citizenship.

According to the statement, MyPR is only issued to non-citizen individuals who have obtained PR status through an entry permit approved by the Immigration Department (JIM), thus enabling them to reside and work legally in the country.

“As of Dec 31, 2025, a total of 261,156 MyPR holders were recorded nationwide,” said the statement.

NRD said that the main control for MyPR applications is based on a valid entry permit from the JIM, with the approval process being entirely subject to the criteria and evaluation set by the relevant department.

To ensure the authenticity and eligibility of applicants, an integrated cross-check between the NRD and JIM is also conducted to verify that the entry permit submitted is valid and issued to eligible individuals.

Additionally, each application is also thoroughly reviewed by the Approval Consideration Committee Panel, which meets periodically to ensure the process is carried out carefully and with integrity.

“MyPR status can be revoked if the holder is found to be involved in any offence that could threaten security, public order or national interests,” according to NRD.

Regarding the granting of citizenship, NRD emphasised that it is the highest honour and an exclusive right of the federal government, not granted arbitrarily.

Each citizenship application is processed based on Part III of the Federal Constitution and the Citizenship Rules 1964, taking into account national interests, security, and the well-being of existing citizens.

Both the KDN and NRD also gave assurances that all applications would be processed in an orderly, transparent manner, and in the proper sequence before any decision is made.

“Careful consideration needs to be given to ensure that Malaysian citizenship is granted to individuals who are truly eligible, in accordance with the Federal Constitution and related legislation, without compromising security aspects, national interests and existing citizens,” said the statement.

The statement also reaffirmed the continued commitment of the KDN and the NRD to carry out their duties with full responsibility and integrity, in line with the advice of the Pahang Sultan.

On Saturday, the media reported that Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed concern regarding the issue of granting PR status and citizenship, stating that this was not merely an administrative matter, but rather touched upon trust, integrity, justice and the dignity of a sovereign nation, and could not be treated lightly. — Bernama