KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Nasi goreng, warm hospitality and Malaysia’s rich multicultural society have left a lasting impression on several United States exchange students participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Abroad Programme 2025-2026.

One of them, 15-year-old Sarah Yara from New Mexico, said the warmth and hospitality of her foster family, together with Malaysia’s multiracial society, made her fall in love with the country.

“I really love my host family because they showed me how nice the people are here. The people are the number one thing I love,” she told Bernama during the KL-YES Abroad 2025-2026 Programme Send-Off Ceremony on Tuesday.

Sarah, who enjoys Malaysian fried rice (nasi goreng), is currently hosted in Bandar Saujana Putra and attends Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Saujana Putra. She also expressed admiration for Malaysia’s natural beauty.

“I really like the scenery. I’ve seen some really beautiful nature and bodies of water. The city is also very pretty and I enjoy walking around in Malaysia. Thank you for being so kind and welcoming. “Terima kasih Malaysia, peace and love,” she said.

Dressed in a modern baju kurung and styled with the grace of a Malay girl, Kylie Bui hardly looks like an American teenager currently in Malaysia for a 10-month KL-YES Abroad 2025-2026 Programme.

Kylie, 17, is among four students from the United States who began adapting to Malaysian life upon their arrival in August last year and are expected to return home in May.

No longer a fan of spaghetti or cheese, the teenager from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania said she has developed a fondness for ‘ayam gepuk’, an Indonesian dish that has gained popularity in Malaysia, after being introduced to it by a friend.

“I love Malaysia. I especially love the food and I think the people here are really welcoming and kind. ‘Saya sangat suka ayam gepuk’,” she said.

Siok Swee Ching (centre), the mother of Neoh Sher Meng (right), was met by Bernama at the send-off ceremony for the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Programme 2026 here today. Neoh is among the 23 Malaysian students selected to join the student exchange programme to the United States. — Bernama pic

Currently hosted by a foster family in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam and attending Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kemuning, Kylie said she is also learning to speak Bahasa Melayu through language camps and tutoring sessions.

“Everything about Malaysia I just love so much. I would like to say ‘aman dan sayang’, or peace and love,” she said.

JD Liu, 17, from California, who is hosted in Semenyih, said the people and local food have won his heart during his six months in Malaysia, with roti canai being his favourite.

“I think my favourite thing about Malaysia is the people and the food. Everyone here is really welcoming and kind,” he said.

Meanwhile, another selected student, Omar Drieza, 17, from Arizona, who is currently hosted in Kuantan, Pahang, is already able to speak Bahasa Melayu after spending just a month in Malaysia.

All four students are fully sponsored by the United States Department of State and supported by the US Embassy in Malaysia and Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia. — Bernama