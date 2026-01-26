SEPANG, Jan 26 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 has implemented a new green and red lane system for international arrivals to reduce congestion and speed up passenger flow, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

The initiative, which began operating this morning, allows passengers with nothing to declare to bypass mandatory X-ray screening and exit the baggage claim area directly.

Loke explained that the previous system, which forced all passengers through a single customs lane, often caused long queues and delays, particularly during peak hours.

“Three exit lanes are now available after baggage collection, comprising two green lanes and one red lane,” he told reporters during a visit to the terminal.

“The green lane is designated for passengers who have nothing to declare. This means they are not carrying prohibited items or goods that require declaration, and they may proceed directly to the arrival hall without undergoing X-ray screening.”

A traveller stands in front of sign indicating the red and green lanes for customs clearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 26, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The minister stressed that the new system does not compromise national security.

He said enforcement officers from the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) will continue to conduct random checks and will use risk intelligence and flight manifest data to direct any high-risk passengers to the red lane for inspection.

The system will undergo a one-month trial period until February 26 to allow authorities to evaluate its effectiveness and refine procedures.

If successful, it will be extended to KLIA Terminal 2 and other international airports, including Penang and Kota Kinabalu.

Loke added that the initiative does not require additional manpower, as officers have been redeployed from a now-removed customs checkpoint in the departure hall.

Clear signage has been installed to guide passengers, with LED displays to be added soon to further reduce confusion.