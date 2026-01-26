SHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — The Selangor government has decided to call a halt to the proposed pig farming project in Bukit Tagar following public concern and objections, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said the decision was made while the state looks for alternative locations and holds discussions with livestock operators, as well as to clarify misunderstandings among stakeholders.

Amirudin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had contacted him while he was overseas, noting that the issue had escalated beyond the actual facts.

“So we have decided to call a halt and temporarily shelve the project while exploring other site options or approaches,” he told reporters after delivering the 2026 New Year Address at Dewan Raja Muda Musa today.

Amirudin said that the State Executive Council (MMKN) had instructed the council member in charge of Infrastructure and Agriculture, Datuk Izham Hashim, to identify alternative sites for the project.

The menteri besar said that the project was still at a preliminary stage, with no formal proposal paper or approval submitted, but public perception that it would proceed immediately had caused confusion, prompting the state government to adopt a more cautious approach.

“This issue became premature. Community engagement, social impact assessments and other processes should have been carried out first. We acknowledge there may have been announcements made ahead of proper procedures,” he said.

He also dismissed sarcastic claims that the Bukit Tagar project would resemble a “pig hotel,” stressing that the state government’s priority is to safeguard the interests of all parties fairly.

Amirudin said the government had no intention of developing a large-scale pig farming project as portrayed by some quarters.

“It is not mega, not large-scale. It may cover only about 20 to 30 per cent of the requirements. Claims of a ‘mega’ project are exaggerated,” he said, adding that the main objective was to reorganise scattered pig farms to better manage hygiene and environmental issues.

On Jan 10, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed disappointment and disagreement with the state government’s plan to allow pig farming operations in Tanjong Sepat, Kuala Langat, starting this year before relocating them to Bukit Tagar in 2030.

Last Friday, the prime minister also suggested that the proposed project be put on hold or relocated to a more suitable site. — Bernama