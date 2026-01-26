GEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after surviving a fall from the 10th floor to the seventh floor of a condominium in Gelugor, Penang.

George Town deputy police chief Superintendent Lee Swee Sake said the incident happened at about 1.15pm yesterday, The Star reported.

“The female teenager fell from a bedroom on the 10th floor and was found on the common area on the seventh floor of the condominium at 1.05pm,” he was quoted as saying.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Penang Hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit.

Lee said investigations so far have not revealed any criminal element in the case.

