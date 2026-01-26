KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) National Congress will be held over four days in Melaka from June 25 to 28.

PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the decision was made by the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) at its monthly meeting yesterday.

“Detailed information will be issued by the KEADILAN (PKR) headquarters soon,” he said in a statement today.

He said the MPP also decided on the appointment of Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as Ex Officio members of the PKR Political Bureau.

Meanwhile, Datuk Jamawi Ja’afar, Datuk Ruji Ubi and Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa were appointed as Ex Officio members of the PKR Central Leadership Council.

Fahmi said the MPP also reviewed the implementation of the MADANI Government’s latest initiatives, including the National Education Blueprint, which is a comprehensive effort to ensure better education quality and to prepare the younger generation to face an increasingly challenging digital world.

He said people-centric assistance programmes such as the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), Jualan Rahmah and the Back-to-School Assistance (BAP) could also be improved to ensure that cost of living issues are addressed more effectively.

“Measures to combat corruption and cartel groups were also supported, to ensure that public funds are not misappropriated to enrich certain groups,” he said. — Bernama