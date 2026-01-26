KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Calls for integrity and accountability in public office have intensified following His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s warning that no one is exempt from scrutiny, reigniting debate among lawmakers over whether asset declarations should be made mandatory for all elected representatives.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin did not reject the idea outright, but questioned whether MPs without executive powers should be compelled to declare their wealth, citing potential security risks, New Straits Times reported today.

“You have to understand, if someone becomes a minister, their home will be guarded by the police. But not all MPs receive that kind of protection,” the Bersatu deputy president was quoted as saying.

Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party supports asset declarations for those with access to government resources, while cautioning that declarations alone cannot prevent corruption.

“Although asset declarations alone cannot guarantee the absence of corruption or abuse of power, PAS welcomes His Majesty’s call to eliminate corruption at the grassroots level,” the PAS deputy president was quoted as saying.

He added that submissions should be confidential to mitigate personal and family security risks.

Government backbencher Teresa Kok questioned why asset declarations were no longer required under the current administration.

“So why, under this Madani government, are MPs not asked to declare their assets?” she was quoted as asking and called for the long-delayed Political Financing Act to regulate political spending and reduce corruption risks.

Rengit assemblyman Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi supported mandatory declarations for MPs and state assemblymen but stressed that systemic corruption in civil service and enforcement agencies must also be addressed.

“Systems of checks and balances regarding MACC transparency must be strengthened to ensure that the commission is independent, fearless and impartial,” the Umno man was quoted as saying.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul indicated that Parliament might study the feasibility of introducing mandatory asset declarations, framing it as part of broader efforts to enhance transparency and integrity in the legislative process.