KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 21 bank accounts, including 14 belonging to several individuals, with funds estimated at RM700,000, believed to be linked to the recommendation and appointment of a crony company involving a senior Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer.

According to a source, under ‘Op Layar’, the MACC Intelligence Division also sealed two hotels owned by the senior officer, estimated to be worth RM2 million.

The MACC, in collaboration with the Accountant General’s Department, is reviewing several companies to determine whether the companies in question were awarded tenders or quotations.

“MACC is also tracing other assets owned by the suspect, as well as assets belonging to company owners believed to be acting in collusion with the suspect,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division Senior Director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said that statements have been recorded from seven individuals suspected of involvement to assist in the investigation.

Previously, the MACC arrested a company director and a senior RMN officer on suspicion of corruption related to the recommendation and appointment of a crony company to obtain quotation work at the officer’s workplace.

The two suspects are believed to have conspired between 2017 and 2020 and were remanded for seven days until Jan 29 following an application by the MACC at the Ipoh High Court last Friday.

Initial investigations also revealed that the senior RMN officer is suspected of owning assets disproportionate to his declared emoluments, including approximately eight immovable properties comprising three houses, three shophouses and two hotels registered in his name. — Bernama