SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — Singapore's Changi Airport recorded an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

Changi Airport Group said in a statement yesterday that aircraft traffic rose 2.2 per cent year on year to 374,000, while airfreight throughput climbed 4.5 per cent to 2.08 million tonnes, according to local news organisation CNA.

December was reportedly the busiest month, handling 6.3 million passengers, with Dec 20 — the Saturday before Christmas — seeing more than 223,000 travellers pass through its terminals.

The airport’s busiest routes for the year were reportedly Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Denpasar (Bali) and Hong Kong, reflecting strong regional travel demand.

The top five passenger markets in 2025 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India, with China retaining its position as the largest market for the second consecutive year.

China also posted the strongest growth, with passenger movements rising 12.2 per cent, while Vietnam and Japan were among the fastest-growing markets at 9.8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.