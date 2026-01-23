KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Two foreign nationals became the first people in Malaysia to be charged in court for littering under the country’s newly enforced anti-littering law, according to a report by national daily The Star.

Bangladeshi citizen Sultan Md, 28, and Indonesian national Anita Lukman, 49, were brought before the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru this morning following separate incidents in the city centre on New Year’s Day.

Anita, who works as an odd-job labourer, pleaded guilty to discarding a cigarette butt and a drink bottle onto the pavement at Jalan Ibrahim Sultan in Stulang Laut at about 12.41am on January 1, instead of using the designated waste bin.

The offence falls under Sub-section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

Unrepresented in court, she appealed for leniency, saying she is the sole provider for her two school-going children, aged eight and 15.

“I am only helping my friend with odd jobs, and my children will risk skipping school if I do not send enough money home,” she told the court tearfully.

SWCorp prosecuting officer Siti Adora Rahtiman urged the court to impose a deterrent penalty, saying a suitable punishment would “serve as a lesson to her and to the public” about the consequences of littering, The Star reported.

Sessions judge Nor Aziati Jaafar fined Anita RM500, in default of 15 days’ jail, and ordered her to complete six hours of community service within six months.

Should she fail to comply, she may face a further fine of between RM2,000 and RM10,000.

In a separate case, factory worker Sultan was also charged with littering in the same area at about 1.27am on January 1.

He requested a Bangladeshi interpreter, saying he did not fully understand the charge.

The court granted the request and fixed January 28 for mention.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 came into force nationwide on January 1.

The law allows courts to impose fines of up to RM2,000 for littering and, where appropriate, community service orders of up to six months, capped at 12 hours in total.