PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed receiving documentation from social media platform X regarding their complaints about the misuse of Grok AI to edit and generate explicit content.

He said the documentation were submitted to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“The MCMC has informed us that after reviewing the documentation submitted by X, several measures to enhance the safety of the application were verified to be functioning.

“As such, the assurances given by X during the meeting have been confirmed and the issues previously complained about by the public are no longer occurring.

“Going forward, MCMC will carry out its duties and responsibilities under two laws: the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA),” Fahmi told a press conference here today.

In Parliament yesterday, Fahmi had said that the government would review the threshold of eight million users for the application of ONSA to social media platforms.

“At present, X has fewer than eight million users in Malaysia. However, we will review this threshold so that, in future, the online harm prevention requirements under ONSA can also apply to X.

“Currently, ONSA applies to platforms with more than eight million users, but we have found that online harm can originate on platforms with fewer users and spread elsewhere. Therefore, there is a need to reassess this threshold, and in the future, platforms such as X may be subject to ONSA,” he added.

Fahmi has assured that there will be stricter restrictions that can be imposed on online services, and if ONSA applies, other actions can also be taken, including penalties that are significant in amount.

“There are several options available. However, it is important to note that X has shown willingness to engage, hold meetings, exchange views, and demonstrate commitment to complying with Malaysian laws.

“I believe the working relationship between the government, particularly MCMC, and platforms such as X will continue to improve in the future,” he said.