SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — A 28-year-old Singaporean man who reportedly threatened his mother with a samurai sword and ran an illegal vape business earning up to S$8,000 (about RM32,000) a month has been jailed and fined after a series of offences spanning more than four years.

Soon Yong Chao was yesterday sentenced to three months and 28 weeks’ jail and fined S$4,600 after pleading guilty to six charges, with another 11 taken into consideration, according to Singapore-based New Straits Times.

The most serious incident reportedly occurred on February 22 last year, when Soon threatened his 57-year-old mother with a katana after she refused to help pay his car instalment and asked him to sell the car instead.

Soon became angry, poured water from the upper floor of the house and later confronted her with a 30cm-bladed sword, asking: “What you want now?”

His parents lodged a police report the same day, leading to his arrest.

Soon was also involved in the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, which he began operating in January 2021, according to the documents.

In March that year, officers seized 1,153 e-cigarette vaporisers and 16,299 pods from a unit he rented, after a controlled delivery by the Health Sciences Authority.

Soon admitted selling the items for profit, telling investigators he earned between S$5,000 and S$8,000 monthly.

He also committed traffic offences in March 2025 by taking his mother’s car without permission and driving while his licence was suspended, before being arrested after reports of erratic driving near Tuas Checkpoint.