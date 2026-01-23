KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malaysian children may soon begin formal schooling at six years old instead of seven, after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested lowering the entry age to bring the country in line with international education standards.

Anwar said the proposal forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s education system and ensure students are not disadvantaged compared with their regional and global peers. However, he did not announce a specific timeline or confirm any immediate policy changes.

The suggestion is outlined under the National Education Blueprint 2026–2035.

The move has reignited debate over whether Malaysia’s education structure — particularly its later starting age — continues to reflect global best practices.

How Malaysia’s formal education system works

Under the current system, Malaysian children typically attend preschool or kindergarten (tadika) from ages four to six before entering Standard One (Darjah Satu) at age seven.

Formal schooling then proceeds as follows:

• Primary education: Six years (Years One to Six)

• Secondary education: Five years (Forms One to Five), ending with the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM)

An optional Form Six programme, culminating in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), is also available, though intake remains minimal.

In total, Malaysian students spend 11 years in formal schooling before moving on to pre-university programmes, vocational education or the workforce.

Education observers note that while preschool participation has increased, access and quality remain uneven, making Standard One the first exposure to structured academic learning for many children.

Southeast Asia: Earlier start, longer schooling

Across Southeast Asia, Malaysia stands out for starting formal education later than most of its neighbours.

In Singapore, children begin Primary One at six and undergo six years of primary education, followed by four to five years of secondary school depending on academic stream. Students are placed on structured education pathways earlier, often continuing into compulsory post-secondary routes.

Indonesia enrols children at six, with six years of primary education followed by three years each of junior and senior secondary schooling, totalling 12 years of formal education.

Thailand follows a similar model:

• Six years of primary education from age six

• Three years of lower secondary

• Three years of upper secondary

This also amounts to 12 years of schooling.

In Vietnam, children begin primary education at six and complete:

• Five years of primary

• Four years of lower secondary

• Three years of upper secondary

Again, students spend 12 years in school before graduation.

East Asia: Early entry as the norm

The pattern is consistent across East Asia’s major education systems.

In China, Japan and South Korea, children enter primary school at six, followed by:

• Six years of primary education

• Three years of lower secondary

• Three years of upper secondary

This results in 12 years of continuous formal schooling, with strong emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy from an early age.

Western comparison: Same start, similar duration

In Europe, major economies such as France and Germany begin formal schooling at six, while several countries start even earlier.

In England, formal schooling begins at five, as it does in New Zealand, Ireland and the Netherlands, where early primary education is often play-based rather than academically rigid.

In the United States and Australia, school entry typically ranges from five to six, depending on state or district regulations.

• United Kingdom and Australia: Formal schooling begins in the year a child turns five (Reception or Foundation Year), leading into 12 to 13 years of primary and secondary education before university entry qualifications such as A-levels or the Higher School Certificate (HSC).

• United States and Canada: Children start kindergarten at five and Grade One at six, progressing through 12 grades (K–12) over 12 to 13 years.

• European Union (e.g., Germany, France): Compulsory schooling generally begins at six and lasts 12 to 13 years until pre-university qualifications such as the Abitur or Baccalauréat.

At a glance: Malaysia vs neighbours

• Malaysia: Starts at 7, 11 years total

• Singapore: Starts at 6, 10–11 years (excluding post-secondary)

• Indonesia: Starts at 6, 12 years

• Thailand: Starts at 6, 12 years

• Vietnam: Starts at 6, 12 years

• China/Japan/South Korea: Starts at 6, 12 years

Countries that start later — and why

Only a small number of countries delay formal schooling until age seven, most notably Finland, along with Estonia and parts of Scandinavia.

While these systems are often cited as global benchmarks, education experts note that their success depends on factors beyond entry age. Finland, for example, has near-universal access to high-quality early childhood education, smaller class sizes and less exam-oriented teaching in early years.

Observers caution that delaying school entry without strong preschool foundations does not automatically lead to better learning outcomes.

Why earlier entry being considered

Supporters of starting school at six argue that it could:

• Reduce learning gaps before primary school

• Align Malaysia’s system with international standards

• Allow students to enter higher education or the workforce earlier

• Make better use of years currently spent in loosely structured pre-primary education

Critics, however, stress that school readiness varies among children and warn against introducing academic pressure too early, particularly if curriculum design and teacher training are not adjusted.

What happens next

For now, Anwar’s remarks signal the beginning of a policy discussion rather than an immediate overhaul. Any change would require coordination between the Education Ministry, state authorities and preschool operators, as well as revisions to curriculum frameworks.

Enrolment at age six would not be compulsory and would remain optional, with parents retaining the final decision. Entry into Standard One at age seven, however, would continue to be mandatory.

Anwar said the Education Ministry had initially planned to implement the change by 2029 or 2030, but the government decided to bring the timeline forward to help Malaysia meet its education and national development goals.

He also said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes — including STEM and digital courses — will begin from Form One instead of Form Three, allowing students to pursue specialised pathways earlier.