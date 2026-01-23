KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A 21-year-old driver who crashed into a bollard and barrier gate at one of Istana Negara’s entrances early this morning is expected to be charged with drink driving, Kuala Lumpur traffic police confirmed today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT KL) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the man was driving a Toyota Vios from the Bukit Damansara direction when he reached Jalan Changkat Semantan at about 3.30am and struck the security fixtures.

No injuries were reported, though the front of the vehicle, along with the bollard and barrier gate, sustained damage.

Police have conducted a site inspection, retrieved CCTV footage, recorded the driver’s statement and performed a breathalyser test.

“The car’s driver has been detained and the breathalyser test found that the alcohol content in his body is 166mg/100ml, namely exceeding the prescribed limit,” he said in a brief statement.

Mohd Zamzuri said the investigation papers have been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), which has instructed that the driver be charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving with alcohol levels above the legal limit.

A conviction under Section 45A(1) carries up to two years’ jail and a RM10,000 to RM30,000 fine for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders face up to five years’ jail and a RM20,000 to RM50,000 fine.

The driver is expected to be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court today.