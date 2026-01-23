SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — A teenage secondary school student reportedly pled guilty in court today to slashing two school staff members with a penknife after her mobile phone was confiscated.

The incident occurred on April 28 last year when the girl, then 16, arrived late and had her phone taken by the school’s operations manager before being sent to class, according to a report in Singapore-based New Straits Times.

During a break at about 12.20pm, she reprotedly approached the operations manager outside the general office to ask for the phone to be returned, but he refused.

Court documents said the teenager then injured herself with a penknife before slashing the operations manager on his left arm, and later slashed the discipline master who intervened.

She was disarmed by another staff member and left the school despite being told police had been called.

She was later arrested at her home.

The teenager, now 17, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, with a second charge to be taken into consideration during sentencing on March 4.