KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Three squatter homes and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire near the Nirvana Cemetery along Jalan Bellamy here this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said it received a call about the incident at 7.38am.

“When firefighters arrived, they found three homes, two freezer containers and two vehicles on fire.

“The blaze covered an estimated 784 square metres and extinguishing efforts are under way,” the department said in a statement.

No casualties have been reported.