SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — A 74-year-old Singaporean woman was reportedly charged in court today with five counts of feeding pigeons at a Housing Board block in Chai Chee.

Seer Jiao Tiong is accused of intentionally feeding wildlife without written approval from the director-general of wildlife management, an offence under Singapore’s Wildlife Act, according to local news organisation CNA.

Charge sheets reortedly stated that the first incident occurred on September 1, 2024, when she allegedly fed pigeons from the kitchen ledge of a sixth-floor flat at Block 2, Chai Chee Road.

She is further accused of feeding the birds three times in October 2024 in areas near the same block, with a fifth incident allegedly taking place on February 20, 2025.

Seer indicated that she intends to plead guilty, and the court fixed a date in March for her to do so.

If convicted, she faces a fine of up to S$5,000 (about RM20,000) per charge, with repeat offenders liable to fines of up to S$10,000 under the Act.