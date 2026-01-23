KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Police raided a condominium unit, operating as a mini casino since November last year, in Sentul yesterday.

The raid, which began at 10 pm, was carried out by the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Crime Smuggling, Gambling and Gangsterism Division (D7), together with the Sentul district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division.

The Kuala Lumpur Criminal CID in a statement said 18 individuals, comprising 14 local men and two women, as well as two foreign nationals from Vietnam and Thailand were held in the operation.

“The mini casino operation was not masterminded by any syndicate, and the rented premises was only for close contacts or specific invitees to avoid detection by the police,” he said in a statement today.

In the raid, police confiscated a poker table, eight chairs, 52 playing cards, including 625 multi-coloured chips worth RM19,325.

“All suspects are being remanded for two days until tomorrow, and the case is being investigated under the Common Gaming House Act 1953,” said the statement. — Bernama