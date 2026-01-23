PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — Fans of Mum’s Place will be able to tuck into their favourite deep fried Cencaru Cili Padi Petai once again as it makes a comeback after being closed for four years.

The restaurant operated by former banker Christopher De Mello and wife Jennifer Tee had garnered many fans in the two decades it was in business.

They shuttered in December 2021.

In an interview with Malay Mail in 2020, De Mello shared that 2020 was their worst year in their 19 years of business because of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Even with the lifting of restrictions, the sales levels had not risen to what it was before the pandemic, leading to their profits being chipped away as costs had also increased.

In September 2021, De Mello announced that he was going to move to Perth to be with his children.

After four years, De Mello is coming out of retirement and this round, he has new partners, also from the same family, namely his cousin Ken Yap, nephew Zareef Thajudeen and niece Noreen Thajudeen.

Zareef is the person behind Bob’s Steak Away, which was one of the early movers back in 2020 to sell various steak cuts, pre-marinated and vacuum sealed right to your doorstep.

He will be manning the front of the house, while his sister, Noreen will be helping in the kitchen.

Previously spanning three shop lots, the restaurant is now reduced to one shop lot only with limited tables. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This round, Mum’s Place has found a new home at a different location but still within the Damansara Perdana area, since their old place has been converted into a central kitchen by another food outfit.

With limited space since it’s just one shop lot rather than three shop lots, their previous menu that expansively covered 80 muhibbah dishes featuring Malay, Portuguese, Chinese and even Nyonya and Indian cultures will be whittled down to a manageable size for the kitchen.

Crowd favourites like Cencaru Cili Padi Petai (RM34.90), Chicken Devil Curry (RM29.90), Mum’s Terung with Black Pepper (RM18.90) and Soft Shell Crab Butter Cheese (a minimum order of two pieces weighing 300 grams for RM14.99) will be on tap for your lunch or dinner.

Fans of their Chicken Pongteh, a classic Nyonya dish, will be disappointed as it is currently missing from the menu that also features two chicken dishes with petai, a fried chicken with Thai sauce and honey chicken.

The seafood dishes cover two types, namely sotong or prawns in lemak kuning, sambal with petai or their cili padi with petai.

Stink bean fans rejoice as there are seven dishes loaded with petai for your choice of chicken, fish, sotong and prawns.

For dessert, cool down with their Cendol with Red Beans.

Fans can straightaway recognise the font for Mum’s Place’s signboard that is now at a different location next to Pasta Boy but still in the vicinity of Damansara Perdana. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Reservations are required by phone to control the crowd since the opening team is worried about missteps in service.

Restoran Mum’s Place

G-20, Jalan PJU8/3A,

Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya.

Tel:014-6335293

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Instagram: @mumsplacerestaurant

