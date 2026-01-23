KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A private university student pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a security barrier at Gate 2 of Istana Negara.

M. Kajen, 22, entered the plea when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni.

According to the charge he was alleged to have driven a Toyota Vios with an alcohol level of 166 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the legal limit, at Gate 2 of Istana Negara on Jalan Changkat Semantan here, at about 3.50 am today.

The charge framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a fine of up to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for up to five years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Inspector Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun proposed bail at RM10,000. The accused requested a lower amount, citing that he is still pursuing his studies and comes from a low-income family.

The court granted him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 26 for case mention. — Bernama