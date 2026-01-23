KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Former chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar today called for due process to be allowed to run its course, maintaining that the charges brought against him would not affect the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“Let due process take place. It will not affect the Armed Forces,” he told reporters outside the court complex after being charged earlier today.

Mohd Nizam said the military had remained resilient for decades and would continue to do so despite the proceedings.

“The Armed Forces have been here for the past 92 years. We will stay strong and rise from the ashes,” he said.

He urged the public to give the military space to review the matter internally and take whatever steps it deemed necessary.

“Give the Armed Forces a chance to retrack back and to see what are the actions that are supposed to be taken. Give them a chance,” he added.

Earlier, Mohd Nizam pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to four charges, including abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and obtaining valuable items without consideration.

His lawyer, Abdul Aziz Hamzah, said the defence would address the allegations in due course.

“Give us a chance to answer the charges, and we’ll take it from there,” he said.

Abdul Aziz confirmed that the court had fixed March 31 for case management.

Asked how long the case was expected to take, he said he was not in a position to speculate.

“I’m not in a position to say, it depends on other cases and so on,” he added.

When queried about Mohd Nizam’s health following his appearance in court, Abdul Aziz declined to comment, describing it as a private matter.

“It’s private and we won’t disclose it,” he said.

Earlier in court, Abdul Aziz had alluded to Nizam having health issues.