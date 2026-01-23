KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, delivered a strong warning on corruption during the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament on Monday.

In a royal address touching on various national priorities, Sultan Ibrahim said efforts to combat corruption must not consider rank or position, reminding lawmakers, government officials, and civil servants involved in corrupt practices that they would be regarded as “traitors to the nation.”

“I have said before that I came to Kuala Lumpur to hunt down corrupt officials, and it seems I have found them. This is just the tip of the iceberg, including some within this chamber, who will continue to be pursued until justice is served,” he said during the opening ceremony.

The monarch emphasised that anti-corruption measures must be comprehensive, targeting not only recipients but also givers and all parties involved, urging the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to act swiftly and fairly, without being influenced by rank or position.

Sultan Ibrahim also cautioned against exploiting religious, racial, or royalty sensitivities (the “3Rs”) for political purposes, stressing the importance of upholding the Malay language and the foundational principles of Malaysia under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

His Majesty further called attention to digital security threats, including deep-fakes, and underlined the need to strengthen democratic institutions, including limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure to two terms.

In response, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul reminded MPs to observe decorum during debates and noted that the use of parliamentary media centres must follow proper procedures to prevent misuse.

He encouraged lawmakers to focus on key issues, including the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), and announced reforms to expand question sessions and allow greater access to the Special Chamber for more guests.

So far, 41 MPs have participated in the debate on the Royal Address, which began on Tuesday.

The first week of the session also saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addressing major issues during Question Time, including Malaysia’s cautious stance on supporting a proposed Gaza Peace Committee while Israeli attacks continue and humanitarian aid remains unsecured.

Anwar said the matter would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting today, and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had been tasked with obtaining the full membership list of the committee. Malaysia is also consulting world leaders for their perspectives.

On international trade, Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the Malaysia-United State Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART), signed on October 26, 2025, has yet to be implemented as negotiations are ongoing and the government seeks clear written guarantees.

He stressed that the government takes seriously concerns that the deal could affect domestic policy, including subsidies, sensitive strategic controls, and Malaysia’s neutral stance.

On other foreign policy matters, Anwar said Malaysia maintains a firm position on the issue involving Venezuela based on upholding international law and rejects any attempts to annex Greenland in violation of sovereign rights. He also highlighted the importance of prudence in managing diplomatic relations, including with Iran.

On the economic front, Anwar said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will announce a record RM3 trillion in trade for 2025, reflecting the economy’s resilience amid global geopolitical uncertainty.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will run for 20 days until March 3, while the Dewan Negara session begins on February 23. — Bernama