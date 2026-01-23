SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — Former chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar was charged today with four criminal counts, including alleged abuse of power, involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.

Mohd Nizam, 59, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court with two counts under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 for allegedly using his position for gratification.

He also faces one count of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code, and one count under Section 165 of the Penal Code for allegedly obtaining valuable items without consideration in connection with his official duties.

The charges were read before Sessions Court judge Rosli Ahmad.

When asked whether he understood the charges, Mohd Nizam replied that he did. He then pleaded not guilty to all four charges and claimed trial.

MORE TO COME