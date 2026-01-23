PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — Noraseela Khalid, who represented Malaysia at the London Olympics, is suing the Selangor government and MBPJ in the Shah Alam High Court over a ban on dogs in apartment units.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Noraseela’s suit challenges MBPJ’s 2007 by-law that bars residents from keeping dogs in apartments, arguing it conflicts with federal legislation such as the Local Government Act 1976 and the Strata Management Act.

She maintains the council has no legal authority to impose such a blanket restriction and says the rule unfairly curtails the rights of pet owners.

Noraseela also points out there is no evidence to suggest dogs or other pets have caused disturbances in high-rise housing.