SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — The Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has moved a motion for Parliament to decide whether Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh should continue as Leader of the Opposition following his conviction for giving false evidence to a parliamentary committee.

According to CNA, the motion will be tabled for debate at a sitting on or after January 13.

The motion argues that Singh’s continued tenure “would undermine the standing of parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system,” and labels his behaviour “dishonourable and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.”

“Whatever course of action the WP may take, it is necessary for parliament to take notice of Mr Singh’s actions and convictions, and deliberate on an appropriate response,” Indranee said in December.

“Lying under oath is a serious matter,” she added, saying that Singapore cannot accept standards seen elsewhere where leaders “escape any legal or political consequences.”

Singh was found guilty in February last year of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee examining the Raeesah Khan matter, and received a S$14,000 fine (RM44,261).

Indranee said in December that parliament must consider an “appropriate response” after the High Court dismissed Singh’s appeal against his conviction.

The parliamentary motion filed also highlights that the High Court’s ruling carries implications for Workers’ Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, with those issues to be considered separately.

It emphasises that honesty and integrity are fundamental to Singapore’s political system and calls on all MPs to uphold the law and maintain public trust.

The Workers’ Party has convened a disciplinary panel to assess whether Singh breached the party’s constitution.

In his role as Leader of the Opposition, Singh is granted access to confidential briefings on certain national security and external affairs matters and holds responsibilities during national crises.

The position provides extra staffing resources and an annual allowance of roughly S$385,000, which is twice that of an elected MP.

The position grants him the right of first response in parliamentary debates and extended speaking time similar to political office holders.