SINGAPORE, March 16 — Young people leaving Singapore’s residential care system often encounter major difficulties when transitioning to independent living, especially in finding housing and managing their finances.

A report by Singapore’s CNA highlighted the experience of Edward — not his real name — who moved out of a home at 19 and faced many of the hurdles common among youths ageing out of institutional care.

Residential care facilities provide accommodation and supervision for children and adolescents who cannot remain with their families due to circumstances such as abuse, neglect or other difficult home environments.

“I’ve won in life already,” he was quoted as saying, regarding his thoughts when he first moved into a rented flat with three others he had grown up with at the home.

However, the sense of freedom quickly gave way to financial pressures as he struggled to cover rent and daily expenses, occasionally borrowing money from a flatmate to get by.

“It was a big reality (check). We had no clue (about) the cost … of living outside,” he reportedly said.

The report said roughly 500 children and youths are currently in residential care in Singapore, with around 30 individuals each year reaching the age of 21 without being able to return to their families.

For some, unstable housing becomes an immediate concern, leading them to temporarily stay with friends or return to unsafe family environments.

Others may remain in unhealthy relationships simply to avoid losing a place to stay, said Melrose Home acting head Soh Ying Si.

“When survival becomes the priority, education and long-term career plans often take a back seat,” she was quoted as saying.

To support youths making the transition to adulthood, the Children’s Aid Society (CAS) introduced the Thrive21+ initiative in 2022.

The three-year programme includes a housing component that allows participants with little or no family support to share a rented flat for up to two years.

Under the arrangement, CAS helps cover costs such as rent and utilities while participants contribute an amount based on their own financial plans.

Even with institutional backing, finding a landlord willing to rent to the group proved difficult.

“To put it very bluntly, they’re scared that at that age, the (youths) will trash their place,” property agent Patrick Yin said.

Now 22, Edward holds a full-time job and rents another flat through Singapore’s Joint Singles Scheme, after learning to better manage his spending and financial responsibilities.