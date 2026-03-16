PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Four individuals who made statements that sparked provocative debates on religious and racial issues will be charged at separate courts in various locations tomorrow morning, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

The cases involve Garah rally coordinator Zamri Vinoth at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court, Tamim Dahri at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court in Kedah, P. Mahendra Bhoopaty at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court in Negeri Sembilan, and activist D. Arumugam, also known as Arun Dorasamy, at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court in Penang.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he confirmed that investigations into the four individuals have been completed, with the investigation papers separately referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the State Public Prosecutor in accordance with Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Mohd Khalid Ismail said investigations into Zamri Vinoth relate to his statements regarding the organisation of a gathering at the Sogo Complex in the capital on February 7.

He stated that the charge against Zamri will be filed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements conducing to public mischief with the intent to cause, or which may cause, fear or alarm to the public.

Investigations into Tamim, meanwhile, concern his actions in damaging the ‘soolam’, a sacred symbol of the Hindu faith at the old Sri Maha Muniswarar Temple site in Langkawi, Kedah. He will be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code for damaging or desecrating any object held sacred by any class of persons with intent to outrage religious feelings.

Mahendra Bhoopathy and Arun face similar charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

The investigation into Mahendra Bhoopathy concerns a post accusing Masjid Jamek Datuk Bandar Haji Ahmad Rasah in Seremban of being an illegal mosque, while Arun’s investigation relates to his statement urging the Persatuan Hindu Agama Ani Malaysia to stage street protests if no action is taken against Zamri Vinoth.

Mohd Khalid Ismail said intelligence indicates that Tamim is believed to have left the country and is currently in a neighbouring nation.

“We have intelligence that he has gone to a neighbouring country, namely Thailand. Beyond that, we are still uncertain of his exact location and further information is being obtained,” he said.

Regarding Zamri Vinoth, Mohd Khalid said the police have preliminary information on his movements and believe he may still be within the country.

“We had initial information that day (about Zamri Vinoth), and I believe he may be in our country. So far, we have received good cooperation from the individual,” he explained.

Mohd Khalid also emphasised that the police will not compromise with any party involved in activities that could threaten public order and safety. — Bernama