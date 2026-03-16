PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) today announced that it has issued new guidelines on the use of de‑controlled vehicles and pick‑up trucks for transporting goods.

Its minister, Anthony Loke, said under the clarification, goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 7,500kg are categorised as de‑controlled vehicles.

Owners or companies may use them to transport their own goods related to their business activities without requiring an operator’s permit from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Loke stressed that vehicles used to transport goods belonging to third parties for hire or payment would be considered a commercial goods transport service.

“If the vehicle is used to carry goods belonging to a third party for hire or reward, the operator must obtain a Class A Carrier Permit from APAD in accordance with the Land Public Transport Act 2010,” he said.

For private pick‑up trucks, Loke said owners are allowed to transport their own goods as long as the items are secured safely, do not exceed the vehicle’s load limit, and do not endanger other road users.

The government will maintain administrative flexibility, allowing holders of a Class D driving licence to drive de‑controlled vehicles with an unladen weight of up to 4,000kg, although the original limit is 3,500kg.

“This flexibility takes into account the additional weight from cargo bodies or other structures installed on the vehicle,” he said.

The guidelines will come into effect on April 1, 2026.