KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) today called for a special parliamentary sitting to discuss the implications of the nullification of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) between Malaysia and the United States.

In a statement today, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the development could have implications for Malaysia’s export industries, manufacturing sector, supply chains and broader investment policy certainty.

“This development raises serious questions about the status of negotiations and any commitments that may have been made by the government under the agreement,” he said.

He added that at a time of growing global trade uncertainty, clarity in policy direction and investor confidence in Malaysia were increasingly important.

“The nullification of ART following legal developments in the United States highlights the importance of a cautious approach and thorough evaluation before Malaysia enters into international trade commitments,” Takiyuddin said.

The opposition coalition urged the government to provide a comprehensive explanation on the status of the agreement, its economic and diplomatic implications for Malaysia, and measures taken to safeguard national interests.

It added that Parliament should also be briefed on any commitments or concessions made during earlier negotiations affecting Malaysia–United States trade relations.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani yesterday said that the ART between Malaysia and US is no longer valid following a February ruling by the US Supreme Court that struck down broad tariff measures introduced under president Donald Trump.