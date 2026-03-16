IPOH, March 16 — A 19-year-old man was found dead in a drain near a field at Jalan Menglembu Impiana 12, Taman Menglembu Impiana Adril, here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said police received a report regarding the incident at about 11.45 am.

“The victim was found lying on his back with blood visible around his mouth. Further inspection at the scene did not reveal any signs of struggle or elements of foul play,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Najib said that a post-mortem conducted at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital found the cause of death was a head injury due to a fall from a height.

He said the case has been classified as a sudden death report and investigations are ongoing to complete the probe.

Muhammad Najib urged members of the public with information related to the incident to contact the nearby police station to assist investigations. — Bernama