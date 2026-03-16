KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today rejoiced at his “homecoming” soon, confirming that he has formally requested to rejoin Umno after meeting with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement issued in response to reports of his recent visit, Khairy said he was received by Zahid in the spirit of the party’s “Rumah Bangsa” initiative.

“Insya’Allah, I’m coming home,” he said.

“With the president's magnanimity, he has welcomed me back to my old home, he only home I have ever known,” Khairy said.

He confirmed that he has officially appealed for his expulsion to be revoked and for his original membership number to be reactivated, with the final decision resting with the Umno Supreme Council.

Stressing his unconditional desire to return, Khairy said he was not seeking any position or making any demands.

“I do not ask to return to this vessel of the nation with any conditions, personal ambitions or demands. It is enough for me to be given the chance to be an ordinary crew member,” he stated.

Likening Umno to a ship sailing through turbulent seas, Khairy pledged to serve in any capacity to help strengthen the party.

“If there are loose planks, I will help tighten them. If there are nails that need to be hammered, I will help hammer them,” he wrote.

“What matters is that this vessel of the nation continues to sail through the waves and storms of the age.”

Khairy was expeleld from Umno in January 2025 following the 15th general election.

His appeal comes after Zahid announced last month that Umno had opened its doors unconditionally to former members who were sacked or suspended, as part of the “Rumah Bangsa” initiative aimed at party unity.

The Umno president also confirmed receiving Khairy’s appeal following their meeting yesterday.